The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the family of Professor Uchenna Ikonne have been thrown into mourning over the death of the professor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Professor Ikonne's death is also a great loss for the people of Abia state and a big shake-up in the state's political atmosphere.

Some facts about Professor Uchenna Ikonne

The late professor is the governorship candidate of the PDP in Abia state in the 2023 election. According to BBC Pidgin, the late governorship candidate is a beneficiary of the scholarship scheme of the then Imo state government. Ikonne studied Optometry at the Manila Central University, Philippines, where he obtained the degree of O.D. (Doctor of Optometry) and MHA (Masters in Hospital Administration). He did a 4-year post-doctoral clinical specialist training and became a Fellow of the Nigerian College of Optometrists ((FNCO) with a specialisation in Primary Care Optometry. In 2006, he became a professor of Clinical Optometry. Until his death, he was the chairman of the Optometrist and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria. Also, he was the 7th vice chancellor of Abia state university. Professor Ikonne was born in Agburuike Nsulu, Agburuezeukwu Autonomous Community, Isiala Ngwa North LGA, Abia state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng