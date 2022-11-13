In a new move, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has released its report of four years

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has seized no fewer than 97 properties from different individuals in the past four years.

The list of seized assets includes 33 buildings, plots of land and a factory forfeited to the Federal Government by a former accountant with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Dr Jimoh Olatunde.

ICPC says it has seized about 97 properties of top government officials in the past four years.

The anti-graft agency disclosed these on Sunday, November 13, to The Punch in response to a Freedom of Information request.

The ICPC stated that its motivation for seeking the orders was because

“The victim of the alleged crime is the Zamfara State Government and by extension the Federal Government of Nigeria and innocent taxpayers, which include judges of courts across Nigeria.”

Other individuals whose property were also forfeited include a Ministry of Niger Delta worker, Daniel Obah, who had plots of land in different parts of Abuja and Rivers State; an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil, Edike Akpan; Joseph Udoh, a retired Federal High Court official; and Adedeji Taofi, who forfeited a school.

The fight against corruption by ICPC is alive

Commenting on the development, the Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Auwal Rafsanjani, said the seizures proved that corruption was still alive in Nigeria.

“This further proves that there is still corruption in Nigeria as against what politicians say. They always dismiss the fact that there is still corruption in Nigeria. The ICPC has only exposed the nitty gritty of what is going on in the country,” Rafsanjani stated.

