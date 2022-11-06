By the year 2050, Nigeria will be the third most populous country in the world after India and China, the presidency said

Ibrahim Gambari, the chief of staff to President Buhari, noted that for this reason, Nigeria deserves a permanent seat in the United Nations’ Security Council

On the legacies of Buhari, Gambari stated that the president will be remembered for his commitment to free and fair elections

The chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari, has told young citizens that they are fortunate to be Nigerian.

While addressing members of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) on a learning visit to the state house on Sunday, November 6, Gambari said the country deserves a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

The chief of staff to the president, Ibrahim Gambari, received an award during the visit of LMI Fellows in Training to the Presidential Villa. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

According to him, Nigeria is projected to be the third most populated nation in the world after India and China by 2050, and this should be a yardstick for the inclusion, The Cable reports.

The statement shared by a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau, on Facebook, read in part:

”I think you are fortunate to be born a Nigerian. By the year 2050, according to UN statistics, Nigeria will be the third most populous country in the world after India and China.

”A country that is the third most populated in the world must remain united, strong and prosperous and cannot be ignored in international affairs.

What will Buhari be remembered for?

Gambari told the visitors that President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered for leaving a legacy of credible elections and infrastructure, Premium Times reports.

The chief of staff noted that Buhari had laid a solid foundation for youth empowerment in Nigeria. He cited the recently signed Startup Act 2022 which has the youth as the major beneficiary.

On the legacies of President Buhari, he stated:

"When people talk about the legacies President Buhari is leaving behind, it is important to mention the infrastructure legacy- the 2nd Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the Abuja-Kano expressway, the network of roads and railways across the country, the ports and the power sector."

No president like Buhari in Nigeria’s history", says APC spokesperson

Alhaji Yusuf Idris, the publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, believes President Buhari should be applauded for his achievements so far.

According to the APC spokesman, there has been no president like Buhari in the history of Nigeria.

He cited some of the achievements of the Buhari-led federal government, like N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer, TraderMoni and Senior Citizens’ programe, among others. He said more publicity needs to be given to these programmes and policies.

Source: Legit.ng