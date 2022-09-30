Business owners have been urged to encourage volunteering in the communities for a better world

According to Caluza, this will help make a creating a better, safer, and more sustainable world for us all

Apart from the benefits to communities, this will also help in challenging employees as well as building new leaders

Communities in Nigeria can benefit from selfless services from businesses in their areas if owners make it a duty to encourage their workers to volunteer.

This is according to Malou T. Caluza, in a statement made available to Legit.ng. She argued that it is necessary for companies in the country to encourage their workers to volunteer selfless services to the communities where they are located.

Nigerians have been urged to encourage volunteering in the communities for a better world. Photo credit: Tola Dare

Caluza said as governments manage the weight of a global pandemic, the climate crisis, political conflicts, and increasing economic and social inequalities, private businesses can and should be a powerful and effective ally in creating a better, safer, and more sustainable world for us all.

The Qnet CEO added that volunteerism is an effective means to make a real social difference, and also essential to building a culture of empathy and giving for internal stakeholders.

Caluza added:

"Volunteering can also help a company cultivate the next generation of influential leaders. By allowing employees to develop personal growth, new skills, and interests outside their daily work routines, we can encourage our team members to push themselves to new levels of responsibility and take on new leadership challenges."

Source: Legit.ng