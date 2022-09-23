Nigerian girls have been urged not to be limited by the circumstances of their birth no matter where they find themselves

According to Khuraira Musa, girls can rise up and change their own status through hard work and determination

Going further, she added that said she wrote her biography in order to share her story with her children and to leave something behind to inspire others

A message has been sent to Nigerian girls. The message was sent by a U.S-based Nigerian and author, Khuraira Musa who recently published a book titled ‘The Audacity of an African Girl’.

According to Musa whose book is also on Amazon, the literary piece was penned in order to inspire the young generation of Africans to strive hard towards making a difference in their lives.

Musa, who is a renowned makeup artist with more than 25 years of experience, said the book offers a glimpse into the life of a woman who took control of her destiny and overcame immense obstacles with her hope, grit, and tenacity.

Nigerian girls have been advised to work hard and not be limited by their birth. Photo credit: John Mark/Vanguard

She said:

“I want to use this book to educate and share with young generations of Nigerians or Africans that they shouldn't feel shame that they were born poor because how you came into this world doesn’t determine how you will end.

“They should understand believing in themselves and working hard can make a world of difference in their lives. They should never allow anyone to tell them they can’t be whatever they dreamt of being.

“All they need is to have a passion and a goal, work hard towards it, and with some audacity, they can conquer the world. I’m not saying it will be easy, but with some passion, hard work, and determination, it is doable.”

The founder of Khuraira Cosmetics said she wrote her biography in order to share her story with her children and to leave something behind to inspire others.

“I had always known one day I would write a book about my journey but didn’t know when exactly. After getting COVID-19 and lying sick in a hospital bed fighting for my life, I thought of my younger children, who never new of my past.

“I wanted them to know who their mother was and her struggles before she had them. I thought I was not going to make it which made me more determined to share my story with my children and leave something behind to inspire others,” Mrs Musa said.

