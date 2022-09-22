Profitable Investment you can make with N5,000 in Nigeria

In the era of Ponzi schemes and dubious investment programs that have broken many hearts and fleeced many unsuspecting victims off their hard-earned income, Nigerians may be left wondering how they can invest money safely whilst still enjoying great returns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Options like Real Estate often yield good returns after a number of years but for the average Nigerian, the capital required to start investing in properties is simply too expensive. So what genuine investing platforms can anyone begin with at least N5000 and earn good returns in Nigeria today?

The answer: SFS Mutual Fund

One investment vehicle you can always count on to deliver high-yield returns, yet pose minimal risk to your capital, is Mutual Funds, and the best Mutual Fund provider in Nigeria is SFS Mutual Fund – BusinessDay’s 3-time best performing Fixed Income Fund, with more than 60,000 subscribers and over 100 billion Naira in assets under management.

The SFS Mutual Fund allows you to invest money flexibly and profitably with a simple click, in high-yielding securities issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria (AAA rated), sub-nationals, and highly rated df institutions (with at least an “A” rating by an SEC-registered rating agency).

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

SFS Fund is a low-risk financial planning product registered and regulated by the SEC, with an investor base ranging from retail to institutional clients including Pension Fund Administrators in Nigeria.

The SFS Mutual Fund gives you so many advantages:

1. You can start investing from as little as N5,000.

2. You can cancel your investment and withdraw your funds anytime with no pre-termination charge.

3. You can see the daily interest rate on the App dashboard and calculate how much money you can earn over any given period of time using the app’s interest calculator.

4. You can make an automated investment with the SFS Fund App and time it to your payday or business inflow before the bills take it all away.

5. Get access to your own dedicated investment advisor.

6. Invite your friends, family and coworkers and earn monetary rewards

7. You can use your investment statement officially anywhere in the world.

8. All Investments are Held by an independent Global Custodian and Monitored by a Regulated Trustee.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng