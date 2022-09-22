The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been dismissed by Kenneth Okonkwo

According to the Nollywood actor turned politician, the two major political parties in the country do not qualified to be called so

In an interview, Okonkwo insisted that the PDP and APC are responsible for the woes facing the country

In an interview on AIT on Tuesday, the movie star, who recently joined the Labour Party (LP) after dumping the APC, said both parties have “contributed to the insecurity bedevilling the nation.”

“This government has failed and they built their failure on the failure of PDP,” he said.

“PDP displayed incompetence, this government displayed incapability. And when incompetence meets incapabilities, it would generate inconsequentiality.

“So, these two parties have become inconsequential to the developmental equation of Nigeria. And they are even, as presently formed, not qualified to be called political parties by virtue of our constitution.

“APC had six years of grace to tackle terrorism, and the reason being that terrorism arrived in Nigeria in 2009. And PDP stayed 6 years after that.

“After six years in power, you have no moral authority to refer to PDP as being responsible for your failure in protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.”

