President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present the 2023 budget to the joint house of assembly in the first week of October

The speaker of the house of representatives made the disclosure while speaking to journalists during his inspection of the ongoing renovation in the house of assembly

Gbajabiamila also spoke on the temporary chamber that will be used by the lawmakers upon their resumption while maintaining silence on the modality of the budget

FCT, Abuja - The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present a budget estimate for the year 2023 to the joint session of the national assembly in the first week of October.

Gbajabiamila said this while speaking to journalists after inspecting the ongoing renovation works in the house, The Nation reported.

What is the modality of 2023 budget?

The lawmaker also spoke on the temporary chamber that will be used by the lawmakers upon resumption next week was, however, silent on the modality the budget presentation will take.

Renovation inside the chamber of the House, which is usually used for the joint session, was still at the preliminary stage on Wednesday without any indication that it would be ready in the next six months.

Gbajabiamila, however, called for the speedy completion of the ongoing renovation ahead of the delivery deadline of last month.

When will renovation of the house of assembly be completed?

The speaker confirmed that the Chamber may also not be ready for the inauguration of the 10th Assembly in June 2023.

He said that speedy completion of the work must, however, not compromise the quality of the work to be delivered.

The lawmaker added that though the renovation, which began last month, had progressed well, he would still ask the project managers to speed up the pace and beat the deadline.

What are the changes introduced by house of assembly?

Gbajabiamila said the changes introduced were “impressive” and would greatly assist the lawmakers in their legislative duties in line with global standards, saying:

“This work started in August, a few weeks behind schedule, but for a good reason. So far, between August and now, giant strides have been made.

"You can see the whole chamber has been ripped apart, and the innovations are going to be state-of-the-art."

