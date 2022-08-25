A successful anti-terrorist operation has been launched by the military in the nation's capital, Abuja.

The defence headquarters in its bi-weekly report says no fewer than eight terrorists were arrested during their recent operation

According to the DHQ, the operation was carried out in Dukpa a small community in Gwagwalada area council

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than eight terrorists have been apprehended by the Nigerian military in Dukpa village of the Gwagwalada area council in Abuja, The Nation reported.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) made this known during a press briefing in the nation's capital while reeling out its bi-weekly reports.

General Lucky Irabor is the current Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria. Photo: Defence Headquarters (DHQ)

Legit.ng gathered that the arrest of the eight terrorists was made during a military operation where the suspects were ambushed by the Guards Brigade in their hideouts.

The Director Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Musa Danmadami, while reeling out the report said the operatives who carried out the operation recovered deadly ammunition.

This ammunition includes three pump action guns, five AK47 rifles, and knives as well as other contrabands like cannab*s Sativa.

How terrorists attacked presidential guard

Recall that the military has embarked on a rigid operation since the infamous incident at Bwari area council where some suspected terrorists attacked the presidential guard.

During the attack, two officers and six soldiers were ambushed and killed by the terrorists in a fierce shootout that caused panic among residents who scampered for safety.

Since the incident, residents of Abuja have been in fear that the nation's capital might have been infiltrated by troops of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

Danmadami, said:

“On 13 August 2022 troops of Guards Brigade raided some suspected terrorist hideout at Deidei Abattoir in Abuja Municipal Area Council and Dupka village in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

“During the raid operation eight suspected terrorists were arrested, five AK47 rifles and three pump action gun were recovered, while large quantities of items suspected to be cannab*s Sativa, 3 machetes, knives among other items”.

