The national pension commission (PenCom) has said relatives, workers and retirees who fake the death of contributors to the contributory pension scheme to get entitlement of deceased persons.

Aside from other means of verification, PenCom said it has asked the banks to close accounts of any person reportedly dead, noting that it would stop them from operating bank accounts in the country again, The Punch reported.

The industry regulator stated that this move became necessary due to the growing incidents of fake deaths organised to get benefits from the retirement savings accounts of reported dead workers.

This was disclosed by Obiora Ibeziako, the head of the benefits and insurance department of PenCom when he spoke on the administration of retirement benefits and efforts to safeguard the commission’s workers.

“Nigerians have been dying and resurrecting. If you send us a notification that you are dead, we will make sure that your bank blocks your account also,” Ibeziako said.

He lamented that people have faked their deaths, spouses fake the death of their partners, but the truth is revealed when due process is commenced.

He cited a situation where the benefit of a person reportedly dead is in process, and the said deceased walked in, and the staff picked up the race.

He said his wife had procured an obituary announcement and did every necessary thing without the knowledge of the man.

