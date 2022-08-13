The controversial report linking ex-COAS Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (rtd) to a N1.85bn will be heading to court

However, the litigant, in this case, is the former general himself who has slammed an online newspaper with a N10bn lawsuit for a libelous report

The online newspaper, on Thursday, June 23 published a report that an anti-graft agency recovered N1.85bn loot in the Abuja residence of the ex-COAS

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s high commissioner to the Republic of Benin and former chief of army staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (rtd) has filed a lawsuit against Sahara Reporters, an online newspaper, for a publication accusing him of a N 1.85 billion loot.

The publication titled “Exclusive: Anti-graft agency, ICPC uncovers billions in cash meant for arms, ammunition to fight Boko Haram in Abuja home of ex-Chief of Army Staff, Buratai” was filed before the FCT High Court.

The legal team of Ambassador T.Y Buratai as well as the ICPC have debunked the allegations linking the ex-army general to a N1.85bn loot.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, the suit with number FCT/HC/CV/252/2022 filed by Buratai’s attorney, Dr. Reuben Atabo (SAN) is seeking redress in court for the publication to be declared defamatory.

Buratai asks for N10bn for damages

Legit.ng gathered that the ex-COAS in his suit wants the court to award him the sum of N10 billion for damages and the use of libelous comments contained in the controversial report.

The ambassador is also urging the court to issue an order to the online newspaper to publish a retraction and also publish an apology in two national dailies as well as the accused online newspaper.

Group reacts to allegations linking Buratai to N1.85hn arms fund

Meanwhile, the leadership of Fusion 774, a Nigerian advocacy group has reacted to media reports alleging ex-army chief, T.Y Buratai of keeping N1.85bn ammunition funds in his house.

Mr. Sadiq Jikta who is the national coordinator of the group labeled the report as an attempt to dent the reputation of the ex-army chief.

He, however, urged media outlets to adopt the best practice of verifying news sources before publication.

ICPC reacts to allegations linking Buratai to arms fund

However, the ICPC has denied recovering N1.85 billion from a house and office said to belong to former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 3, the commission said it recovered N170 million cash, $220,965, G-Wagon, and other items from a military contractor.

The commission added that it has arrested the managing director of the company belonging to the military contractor, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

