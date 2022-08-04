The resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Kaduna state, Asmau Maikudi, has disclosed that the collection of the permanent voter cards (PVC) will commence in October

Maikudi said this in Kaduna while having a sensitisation and enlightenment session with women aspirants and stakeholders on Thursday, August 4

The REC revealed that the commission's just concluded voters registration recorded over 50% of the registered voters as she called on women to support fellow women

Kaduna, Kaduna - The Kaduna state's resident electoral commissioner (REC), Asmau Maikudi, has said Nigerians would start collecting their permanent voter cards (PVCs) for the just concluded voters' registration exercise in October.

The senior officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said this at a 1-day sensitization and enlightenment engagement with women aspirants and stakeholders in Kaduna on Thursday, August 4, Nigerian Tribune reported.

2023: INEC Finally Reveals When Nigerians Will Start Collecting Their PVC Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Kaduna has 35 women aspirants in 2023 elections

She also revealed that 35 women are contesting for different offices in the state, adding that details of 17 governorship aspirants had been submitted by their political parties.

Maikudi explained that as of Monday, August 1, women constituted over 50% of the registered voters.

She then called on women to support each other, noting that

“The support for one another is the surest way to success in the 2023 general elections.”

Marginalisation of women is detrimental to Nigeria's growth, Kaduna REC

She also warned policymakers in Nigeria against the continued marginalisation of women, adding that it was detrimental to the growth of the country

The REC then commended the Kaduna state government for being

"The only state in the nation that has gone beyond the United Nations Affirmative Action of 35 per cent but now has 47 per cent of women in appointive positions in the state."

Source: Legit.ng