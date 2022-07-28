The Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has signed the release of N450 million to support the battling Abia state polytechnic, Aba

The polytechnic's accreditation was withdrawn last week by the NBTE over its failure to pay 30 months' salary arrears to its workers

The governor revealed to the students' leadership of the polytechnic during their visit that the state is not responsible for the payment of salaries to the polytechnic workers

Aba, Abia - Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia state, has approved the release of N450 million to Abia state polytechnic, Aba, to pay 4 out of 30 months arrears of salaries owed workers.

Last week, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) de-accredited the polytechnic over the non-payment of 30 months' arrears the state is owing the workers, Vanguard reports.

The governor disclosed the decision to pay the 4 months salary arrears during a solidarity visit of student leaders of the institution at the governor’s lodge in Aba.

Ikpeazu maintained that the governor is not responsible for the salaries of the polytechnic’s workers or any other tertiary institutions in the state.

He pledged that his administration will not abandon the polytechnic and would continue to pay subvention of N90 million monthly.

He revealed that his administration had paid a total of N7.1 billion in subvention since he came into office in 2015.

“What the State Government owes the Institution is a monthly subvention of 90 million Naira. My administration has so far paid a total sum of 7.1 Billion Naira to the Polytechnic since we assumed office in 2015, translating to 92 Million Naira every month for the 78 months I have been in office as Governor.”

