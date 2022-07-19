Exactly 44 years after leading a team that created the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled a new NNPC

On Tuesday, July 19, President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, a transition of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Premium Times reports that the unveiling of the NNPC Limited by President Buhari occurred at a landmark event which officially changes the nation's top oil firm from a wholly state-run entity to a commercial oil company, limited by shares.

A new NNPC Limited has been unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa. Photo: Tolu Ogunlesi

The event took place at the presidential banquet hall in Aso Rock, Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

The company with this new transition is expected to operate as a private energy enterprise, unlike the former government organisation.

Transitioning after 44 years of creation

Speaking at the event, President Buhari said that the essence of the transition is to transform Nigeria's petroleum industry to strengthen its growth,

His words:

“NNPC Limited now will operate as a commercial oil company with over 200 million shareholders with integrity and excellence.

By chance of history, I was privileged to lead the creation of the NNPC, on July 1, 1977. I was again privileged to sign the PIB in 2021, 44 years later, heralding the long-awaited reform of the Nigerian oil and gas industry."

The official unveiling is a sequel to the corporation transitioning into a company whose operations will be regulated by the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

This took effect from Friday, July 1, through a legal transition based on the new Petroleum Industry Act that led to the NNPC's complete incorporation in September 2020 barely weeks after the PIA was signed into law by President Buhari.

The NNPC Limited was then floated with an initial capital of N200 billion making history as the company with the highest share capital in the country.

It is also expected to become a commercially oriented and profit-driven national petroleum company independent of government and will be audited annually, although government bodies remain its shareholders.

