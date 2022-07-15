Osun election: Full list of states controlled by APC and PDP
In few hours time, voters in Osun State will go to the polling booths to elect a governor that will take charge of the affairs of the state in the next four years.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
About 15 political parties would participate in the election in all the 30 local government areas in the state but three among them are considered to have brighter chances of winning the poll.
The three major parties in the election include, Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).
Their candidates are Yusuf Lasun, Ademola Adeleke and Governor Gboyega Oyetola respectively.
In this report, Legit.ng brings you list of states controlled by APC and PDP among others.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Osun governorship election: The battleground states, comfort zones; how Oyetola and Adeleke stand across LGAs
States controlled by APC in the southwest region
1. Ondo state - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu
2. Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiodun
3. Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu
4. Osun state - Governor Gboyega Oyetola
5. Ekiti state - Governor Kayode Fayemi
States controlled by APC in the southeast region
6. Ebonyi state - Governor Dave Umahi
7. Imo state - Governor Hope Uzodinma
States controlled by APC in the south-south region
8. Cross River state - Governor Ben Ayade
States controlled by APC in the northwest region
9. Jigawa state - Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar
10. Kebbi state - Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu
11. Kaduna state - Governor Nasir El-Rufai
12. Kano state - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje
13. Katsina state - Governor Aminu Bello Masari
14. Zamfara state - Governor Bello Matawalle
States controlled by APC in the northeast region
15. Borno state - Governor Babagana Zulum
16. Yobe state - Governor Mai Mala Buni
17. Gombe state - Governor Inuwa Yahaya
States controlled by APC in the northcentral region
18. Niger state - Governor Abubakar Sani Bello
19. Plateau state - Governor Simon Lalong
20. Kwara state - Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
21. Kogi state - Governor Yahaya Bello
22. Nasarawa state - Governor Abdullahi Sule
State controlled by PDP in the southwest region
1. Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde
States controlled by PDP in the southeast region
2. Abia state - Governor Okezie Ikpeazu
3. Enugu state - Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
States controlled by PDP in the south-south region
4. Akwa Ibom state - Governor Udom Emmanuel
5. Bayelsa state - Governor Douye Diri
6. Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki
7. Delta state - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa
8. Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike
States controlled by PDP in the northwest region
9. Sokoto state - Governor Aminu Tambuwal
States controlled by PDP in the northeast region
10. Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
11. Bauchi state - Governor Bala Mohammed
12. Taraba state - Governor Darius Ishaku
States controlled by PDP in the northcentral region
13. Benue state - Governor Samuel Ortom
State controlled by APGA in southeast
1. Anambra state - Governor Charles Soludo
Source: Legit.ng