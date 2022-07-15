In few hours time, voters in Osun State will go to the polling booths to elect a governor that will take charge of the affairs of the state in the next four years.

About 15 political parties would participate in the election in all the 30 local government areas in the state but three among them are considered to have brighter chances of winning the poll.

Source: UGC

The three major parties in the election include, Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

Their candidates are Yusuf Lasun, Ademola Adeleke and Governor Gboyega Oyetola respectively.

In this report, Legit.ng brings you list of states controlled by APC and PDP among others.

States controlled by APC in the southwest region

1. Ondo state - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

2. Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiodun

3. Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

4. Osun state - Governor Gboyega Oyetola

5. Ekiti state - Governor Kayode Fayemi

States controlled by APC in the southeast region

6. Ebonyi state - Governor Dave Umahi

7. Imo state - Governor Hope Uzodinma

States controlled by APC in the south-south region

8. Cross River state - Governor Ben Ayade

States controlled by APC in the northwest region

9. Jigawa state - Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

10. Kebbi state - Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

11. Kaduna state - Governor Nasir El-Rufai

12. Kano state - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

13. Katsina state - Governor Aminu Bello Masari

14. Zamfara state - Governor Bello Matawalle

States controlled by APC in the northeast region

15. Borno state - Governor Babagana Zulum

16. Yobe state - Governor Mai Mala Buni

17. Gombe state - Governor Inuwa Yahaya

States controlled by APC in the northcentral region

18. Niger state - Governor Abubakar Sani Bello

19. Plateau state - Governor Simon Lalong

20. Kwara state - Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

21. Kogi state - Governor Yahaya Bello

22. Nasarawa state - Governor Abdullahi Sule

State controlled by PDP in the southwest region

1. Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde

States controlled by PDP in the southeast region

2. Abia state - Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

3. Enugu state - Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

States controlled by PDP in the south-south region

4. Akwa Ibom state - Governor Udom Emmanuel

5. Bayelsa state - Governor Douye Diri

6. Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki

7. Delta state - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

8. Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike

States controlled by PDP in the northwest region

9. Sokoto state - Governor Aminu Tambuwal

States controlled by PDP in the northeast region

10. Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

11. Bauchi state - Governor Bala Mohammed

12. Taraba state - Governor Darius Ishaku

States controlled by PDP in the northcentral region

13. Benue state - Governor Samuel Ortom

State controlled by APGA in southeast

1. Anambra state - Governor Charles Soludo

Source: Legit.ng