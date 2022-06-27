There was a crisis at the Agemowo area of Badagry on Monday, June 27, when two suspected herdsmen reportedly lynched a yet-to-be-identified man mistaken for a commercial bus conductor whose vehicle rammed into their herds killing one cow in the process.

Lagos police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said angry residents blocked the highway in protest of the killing.

He, however, said normalcy has been returned, adding that the herders have been arrested.

He narrated the tragic incident in a thread of tweets sighted by Legit.ng on Twitter:

"A commercial vehicle ran into two cows this morning at Agemowo, Badagry, killing one of the cows. The two cattle herders attacked someone they mistook for the vehicle conductor, resulting in his death. Angry residents blocked the highway in protest of the killing.

"The DPO, Morogbo Division, assisted by soldiers from 243 Recce Battalion, Badagry successfully cleared the obstruction. Normalcy has since returned to the area. It is entirely false that the victim was turned back when he sought refuge in the police station.

"He did not make it off the accident scene, let alone reach the station. Meanwhile, the two herders have been arrested. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided subsequently."

Source: Legit.ng