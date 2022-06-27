A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) newly posted to Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State ‎has been abducted.

The DPO was abducted along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway around 9am on Monday.

Daily Trust cited sources as saying that the DPO was on his way to Birnin Gwari to report at his duty post‎ when he was abducted.

It is not not clear if the officer was travelling alone in the vehicle when he was picked up.

Police are yet to react or issue an official statement on the abduction.

When contacted, Mohammed Jalinge, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Kaduna command, said, “I will find out about the incident and get back.”

Source: Legit.ng