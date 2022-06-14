A young woman has been killed in Lagos by her customer and his friends during a confrontation over the Holy Quran

The lady who works as a call girl in a brothel in Alaba Rago area of the state was reportedly killed because she has the Quran in her room

According to sources, the killers were said to have questioned the girl on why she had in her possession the holy book with the kind of job she does

In what can be described as another heart breaking moment for Nigeria, a young woman's life has been cut short by some youths in the name of religion.

The lady identified as Hannah Saliu was beaten to death and her corpse set ablaze for keeping the Holy Quran in her room despite the fact that she works as a prostitute.

Hannah Saliu has been killed in Lagos by her customer and his friends during a confrontation over the Holy Quran. Photo: Nigeria police

Source: Facebook

Punch Newspaper reports that the incident occurred after one of the suspects patronised her and after having fun with her, paid her N1,000 for the service.

The customer was said to have left her room when she suddenly discovered that her N5,000 had gone missing.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Following the allegations and denial, the customer was said to have mobilised his friends to Saliu’s room to search for the missing money.

While searching the place, the friends reportedly found a Quran underneath her pillow.

A source who spoke with the newspaper said:

“What happened was that the girl was a prostitute and a customer patronised her and after sleeping with her, the customer paid N1,000 for her service.

“But when the customer was leaving, he stole the prostitute’s N5,000 and after discovering that her money had gone missing, the prostitute chased him to ask for her money.

“The Northerners, who were with the customer that the girl accused of stealing her money, asked if she was sure that he stole her money. So, they decided to go and search her room where she attended to her customers.

“While searching the room, they found Quran under her pillow and started asking what she was using the Quran for as a prostitute. So, they started attacking her; they stabbed her, took her out and set her ablaze.

“The incident happened at Alaba Rago, where a lot of Northerners reside. The girl that was killed also came from the North. Their grouse was that she was not supposed to be carrying Quran because of the kind of work she was doing.”

The state Police Public Relations, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident. The Lagos state Police Command has also charged three suspects to court over the incident.

Prophesy: If Atiku does not rule Nigeria, an Igbo man can never be president, Prophet claims

Meanwhile, Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi of King of Kings Deliverance Ministry, Gbonum Ulepa Ntezi, in Ebonyi state says he has seen revelations concerning the coming 2023 elections.

The cleric claimed that on November 15, 2015, God told him in clear terms that nothing can stop Atiku Abubakar from becoming the president of Nigeria. He said that Atiku presidency will pave way for Igbo presidency.

The cleric in a statement made available to Legit.ng said:

"If Atiku does not rule Nigeria, an Igbo man can never be president. What you are seeing now is a fulfilment of the word of God. The result of the PDP primaries is the prophecy of God coming to pass. In the spiritual realm, God has ordained Atiku President of Nigeria since 2015, to govern and rule Nigeria and better the life of the people.

Source: Legit.ng