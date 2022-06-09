Living Faith International headquarter, Canaan Land also known as Faith Tabernacle has enjoyed two decades of steady power supply

Bishop David Oyedepo who is the founder of the church disclosed it during a sermon at the Faith Tabernacle

He said the church achieved the feat without the input of federal, state or local government in all those years

Ogun, Ota - The founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has revealed that Canaan Land has enjoyed 23 years of uninterrupted power supply without the input of government, Vanguard reported.

Oyedepo during a sermon at the headquarter of the church known as Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun state said the milestone was achievable because they invested a lot of resources.

Bishop Oyedepo is the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide and also the presiding at Faith Tabernacle. Photo: Living Faith

As gathered by Legit.ng, the bishop said with the help of proper management culture, they have been able to sustain it that long without a single day of blackout.

He said:

“Light has never gone off in Canaanland since 1999. We have zero input from any government in Nigeria whether local, state, or federal. Not that we collect offering every Sunday to achieve this. We invested resources and have good and very committed people that manage it.

“We teach the world that you can make your marks by depending on God.”

About Faith Tabernacle

The Faith Tabernacle is the headquarters church of Living Faith Church Worldwide situated in Ota, Lagos State, Nigeria. In 2015, the attendance is 50,000 people, BBC news reported

It was gathered that in 1981, David Oyedepo at age 26, had a vision for his ministry.

Canaanland was procured in 1998 and was initially 560 acres (2.3 km2), it is in Ota, Ogun, Nigeria. The church's international headquarters, Faith Tabernacle, was built in Cannanland between 1998 and 1999, taking twelve months to complete. The foundation laying took place on August 29, 1998.

In 1999, the Faith Tabernacle was inaugurated with 50,400 seats. Faith Tabernacle was reputed to be the world's largest church in terms of capacity.

It covers about 70 hectares and is built inside the complex called Canaanland, with a size of more than 10,500 hectares (42km2) in Ota, a suburb of Lagos. The church building was constructed under 12 months and dedicated in September 1999.

