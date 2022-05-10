Weeks after taking over the ownership of Twitter, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Motors, has sent some rather disturbing tweets to fans and subscribers across the world.

First, Musk on Monday, May 9, stated in a brief tweet that there are no angels in war.

He said:

Then he went on to say:

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya."

Replying to Musk, one Twitter user, @Almisehal, said the billionaire will not die before his time, but added that he is a unique figure in the world.

The tweep, however, expressed one concern:

"I’m only wondering one thing:

"As a genius, haven’t you found out that there is a great creator of this world yet?

If you did, make sure you confess this before your last heartbeat.

"Bless u."

Musk's response to this was:

"Thank you for the blessing, but I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there."

Source: Legit.ng