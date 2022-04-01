As the market becomes saturated by many new cryptos, now is the best time to do your research about new profitable coins even before they enter the market to avoid missing out on potentially a profitable long-term investment. New crypto Logarithmic Finance (LOG) seems very promising with its very ambitious roadmap and low buying price, it could very well measure up to giants Cronos (CRO) and PancakeSwap (CAKE).

The popular 3.0 Metaverse has been going from strength to strength, and this could be because of the potential market opportunity that could be over $1 trillion in annual revenue (according to crypto investment giant Grayscale). So, it might be a good time to invest in a new cryptocurrency and from past performances of older cryptos, the trend seems to be that when new cryptos are bought at a lower price, the profits can be very fruitful.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) has vast potential even before it enters its pre-sale. Its litepaper states, “our roadmap visions the upcoming developments that we will merge into our ecosystem to offer the innovators & investors with the wonders of DeFi they truly deserve.” Logarithmic Finance (LOG) will also have a locked crowd sale of just $0.10, so this is a good starting price for a potential high yield in the future.

Also, the biggest selling point for Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is the fact that it aims to have blockchain diversity, which will promote a cross-chain environment offering dynamic opportunities to raise funds between any blockchain network like Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Tezos (XTZ) and Solana (SOL). It is also a secure and non-custodial coin.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

So, what are the benefits of Logarithmic Finance (LOG)?

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) has many DeFi opportunities which allow its investors to swap their NFTs as it develops through its roadmap. The new crypto will allow users to innovators to be able to accept payments for their Non-Fungible Tokens in exchange for different stable coins and cryptocurrencies. The crypto will use utility and governance ERC-20 token, and this is a great feature because it supports Ethereum (ETH) which is a very popular platform. The crypto has stacking rewards and it has Exclusive Pools Access. As well as having better swap ratios, it will offer its users incentives and discounts whilst promoting a high yield investment.

Comparatively, crypto giant Cronos (CRO), which is a decentralized cryptocurrency token from the Cronos Chain, aims to help users safeguard their identities and to have personal control over their money. Cronos (CRO) also had a similar vision to Logarithmic Finance (LOG), which is to swap between different blockchains for easier usability. This crypto could be good to invest in as it allows its users to buy many things like assets, art, avatars, and properties. So, it looks like Logarithmic Finance (LOG) has great potential as it could follow in Cronos’s (CRO) success.

Currently, the live Cronos price today is $0.416495 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $61,015,136 USD. Cronos (CRO) is up 1.78% in the last 24 hours, with a ranking of #18 on CoinMarketCap.

Another crypto leader to consider investing in would be PancakeSwap (CAKE), which is up on the market today by 4.62% in the last 24 hours. The crypto has some similarities to newcomer Logarithmic Finance (LOG) in that it allows users to swap tokens between different platforms. It is a feature that has benefitted PancakeSwap’s (CAKE) users. PancakeSwap (CAKE) also allows its users to trade BEP-20 tokens and allows users to earn fees whilst exchanging tokens. Also, like Logarithmic Finance (LOG) it allows users to stake tokens. So again, it shows that Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is heading in the right direction to conquer the crypto world.

So, if you are looking for an innovative crypto with an ambitious road map, then look no further than Logarithmic Finance (LOG). Also, the blockchain diversity feature that it sets out to achieve has the potential to set the crypto market alight in order for it to really measure up to crypto giants Cronos (CRO) and PancakeSwap (CAKE).

Find out more:

Presale: https://presale.logarithmic.finance/

Website: https://logarithmic.finance/

Telegram: https://t.me/LOGARITHMIC_FINANCE_OFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LOGARITHMIC_FI

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng