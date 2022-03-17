NDLEA to Partner French Experts on Drug Supply Reduction

As part of the fight against the supply of illicit drugs across the federation, the NDLEA said it welcomes innovative steps to combat it

NDLEA boss, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), said the NDLEA will not relent its strides to combat drug-related issues under his watch

He said in other to make Nigeria a drug-free state, the NDLEA is ready to tap into the use of sophisticated initiatives to combat drug usage.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is on the verge of entering a partnership treaty with a screening and security dictator company, Smiths Detection.

Legit.ng understands that a meeting was held between the NDLEA boss, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) and delegates of the company on Thursday, March 17 to discuss a possible partnership.

NDLEA boss, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd). Photo Credit: (NDLEA)

Source: Facebook

This was according to a Facebook post shared on the official website of the NDLEA.

Speaking at the meeting, Gabriel Pequignot who is the executive director of Smiths Detection (Africa) revealed that the meeting was aimed at fostering collaboration with the agency.

He said:

“You are a great partner and we are here to discuss what we can do to support what you are doing.”

Responding to Pequignot's comment, Buba Marwa said a collaboration with Smiths Detection is a replica of the agency's core values, stating that equipment like theirs will help combat and reduce drug supply.

Buba Marwa reiterated that the agency will not relent in its agenda to make Nigeria a drug-free society.

He stated that the agency will continue to be responsive and proactive to drug-related issues.

He said:

“While pursuing our drug supply reduction goals, we have intensified the War Against drug Abuse (WADA) campaign across the states of the federation in pursuit of our drug demand reduction goal.”

Officials of Smiths Detection and their partners at the meeting include Messrs. Gabriel Pequignot; Loic Le Bret; Hani Jaffar; Max Zanoul and Joseph Marc Khoury.

NDLEA arrest suspects with 8613kg Cannabis in Lagos

In a similar development, the NDLEA as part of his fight against illicit drugs, operatives of the anti-narcotic squad apprehended drug peddlers at a Lagos terminal.

The suspects who were in possession of 8613kg of cannabis were arrested somewhere around the Lagos waterway in Apapa.

It was also gathered that the operatives of the anti-narcotic squad also recovered some vehicles that were reportedly smuggled into the country.

NDLEA nabs pastor with ‘cannabis strapped around body’

Similarly, operatives of the NDLEA also intercepted a pastor known to be the General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church.

The suspect whose name is Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem, was intercepted and arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport for attempting to peddle cannabis.

It was gathered that the pastor had the cannabis strapped around his body when operatives of the NDLEA nabbed him on his way to board a flight to Kenya.

