It seems socialite and billionaire, Obi Cubana is now a person of interest for Nigerian law enforcement agencies

After his battles with the EFCC in 2021, the year 2022 is not starting off on a good note for Nigeria's biggest nightclub investor

The agency enforcing the ban on narcotics in Nigeria says it has established that Obi Cubana has links to some drug barons

FCT, Abuja - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday, January 13 interrogated the chairman of Cubana group of companies, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, for his alleged link to narcotics.

According to The Punch newspaper, Obi Cubana was questioned for about five hours at the Abuja headquarters of the NDLEA before he was granted bail and asked to return at a future date.

Obi Cubana was said to have been interrogated by NDLEA officials for about five hours. Photo credit: Hustle & Bustle

Sources quoted in the report said suspicious payments were made into Cubana’s account by three convicted drug dealers from Malaysia, Nigeria, and India.

Operatives of the NDLEA and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have now widened the probe into Cubana and his business network based on the premise that he may be involved in the drug business.

The socialite was, however, allowed to go home in order to get some documents that would be presented to the NDLEA.

Obi Cubana last seen at Ahmad Lawan's birthday party in Abuja

Obi Cubana was last seen in public at the birthday celebration of Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan in Abuja.

The birthday party was hosted by the Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu at his Abuja home, who also shared the photos of the event on his official Facebook page.

Obi Cubana has been pictured together with Kalu, who is also a former governor of Abia state in the past.

EFCC's case against Obi Cubana

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Obi Cubana was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

Cubana was accused of money laundering, an illegal process of making large amounts of money generated by criminal activity by the EFCC.

He was also accused of tax fraud by officials of the anti-corruption agency which detained him for about two days.

Deji Adeyanju wades in on Obi Cubana's arrest

Meanwhile, Activist Deji Adeyanju has revealed that he warned the businessman to be careful when he became an object of attention on social media.

He added that his warning made people think that he was jealous, adding that Obi is lucky that he was arrested by EFCC and not the FBI.

Adeyanju further disclosed that Obi Cubana's case with the EFCC is not serious for now, but it could get worse.

