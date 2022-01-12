The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a Dubai-based internet celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, aka Mompha and his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited for alleged money laundering to the tune of over N6billion.

The agency arraigned Mompha and Ismalob before Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court on eight counts bordering on the offences.

The defendants were accused of conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity, retention of such funds, transfer of funds for a suspect Olayinka Jimoh a.k.a Nappy Boy, and unlawful transfer of funds for a record label, among others.

The sums named in the charge seen by The Nation are N5,998,884.653.18, N32million, N120million and N15,960,000, totalling over N6billion.

Source: Legit.ng