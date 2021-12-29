Saminu Sa'idu, a 40-year-old 'patient', has stirred reactions on social media for allegedly stealing an ambulance

The suspected thief has reportedly been arrested and paraded by the Kano State Police Command

Many Nigerians expressed surprise about the incident, wondering what a patient would do with an ambulance

Kano - The Kano State Police Command has reportedly arrested and paraded a 40-year-old 'patient', Saminu Sa'idu.

According to Leadership newspaper, Sa'idu stole an ambulance in Kano.

Another report says arrest was made by Jigawa police

Meanwhile, another report citing the News Agency of Nigeria as its source stated that the was arrested by the police in Jigawa for allegedly stealing an ambulance belonging to Ungogo Local Government Council of Kano state.

The report cited that police spokesman in the state, ASP Lawan Shiisu, as confirming the arrest in a statement in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital.

Shiisu was reported as saying that the suspect was arrested on Saturday, December 11, at about 8am at Takwasa village of Babura local government area of the state.

He explained that the suspect was arrested after the police received a report on Friday, December 10 that an ambulance was stolen at Kanya Hore village in Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano state.

The statement by the police spokesman reads in part:

“On Dec. 10, 2021, at about 2115hrs, information from a reliable source revealed that one Ambulance (Hummer Bus) without any registration number, white in color and with drugs in it, which belongs to Ungogo LGA, Kano State, was stolen at Kanya Hore village Dawakin Tofa, Kano State.

“On receipt of the report, detectives from Kanya Babba, Babura division, swung into action and succeeded in intercepting the said vehicle at Takwasa village on Dec. 11, at about 0800hrs, driven by a resident of Daura LGA, Katsina state, with a compound fracture on his leg."

The police spokesman said the case is still under investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court.

Nigerians react

The development has generated heated reactions on social media:

Joram Nomso Celestine said:

"Does he own a mortuary?"

Isa Umar Jeffery said:

"Saminu Sa’idu is a record breaker. I have heard of patient stealing phones. But to steal ambulance is only in the movies. Even with that. He is a patient for crying out loud."

Eze Million said:

"Very smart, 18seater bus, remove the ambulance print and use it to run Kano Kaduna road, he is made."

Muhammad Sani Usman said:

"What you think is impossible in other countries is possible in Nigeria."

Zailani Abubakar said:

"Wonders shall never end in Nigeria ."

Felix Uzoma said:

"Dis country nothing we no go hear.. is like almost every body now na street."

Hamza Nasir said:

"This is Nigeria...the more you see the less you understand "

Omo Oba Oluwa said:

"For the family use, in case Bandit attack any of his family members, he will use Ambulance to rush them to hospital "

Osiomwan Israel Gabriel said:

"The guy nor steal d ambulance jor, na out patient em be, so him Wan dey drive himself come take treatment, if em heal finish e go drop una ambulance for una. Cruiz everywhere."

Source: Legit.ng