Former Big Brother Naija housemate Nini has acquired a new home and shared the video with her fans

In the video, she described her new house as one of her blessings and gave a tour of the interiors

She also shared footage of her housewarming celebration, which sparked reactions from her fans, who were impressed by the luxurious home

Reality show star Anita Singh, better known as Nini, is counting her blessings as she recently acquired a new home.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate, who was linked to her colleague Saga, stated in the caption of her post that her second house is one of her blessings. She welcomed her fans and friends to her new home.

BBNaija’s Nini's fans react to video of her new house. Photo credit@singninofficial

Source: Instagram

The beautiful structure is a two-story building with multiple compartments. Nini took her fans on a tour, starting with the sitting room, which features colorful furniture and chandeliers.

The first floor includes her kitchen, equipped with a variety of kitchen gadgets and utensils. The top floor houses her bedroom and a spacious closet for her shoes and clothes. Her shoes are neatly arranged on a large, expansive shoe rack, and her wardrobe is so vast that it almost fills the entire room.

BBNaija Nini stages housewarming for friends

BBNaija’s Nini shares her blessing with her fans. Photo credit@singninofficial

Source: Instagram

The reality star hosted a housewarming party for her friends in the sitting room. The celebration featured an array of assorted food, cupcakes, drinks, and wine, all neatly arranged for her guests to enjoy.

The video also captured moments of Nini’s friends having fun at the party. They danced, played games, and ate to their satisfaction before leaving her house.

It’s worth noting that another housemate, Mercy Eke, recently unveiled her third home. She showed off a large building, calling it her house.

However, the video sparked negative reactions from media personality Radiogad, who accused her of lying about owning the property.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Nini's post

Reactions have the post made by the reality star about her house. A lot of people admired her while asking where she got the money from. Here are comments below:

@diana_ade_ commented:

"Wait ooo where all these girls they see this money. Shuuuuuu."

@kimora_dorty commented:

"Congratulations. God when I can be a house owner even if is in my village?"

@ceejen_interiorsltd stated:

"That’s what life is all about now,acquire and show off."

@spinolove1 said:

"I love wen women are wining."

@miraclenancy12 wrote:

"Bbn girls are buying houses while the men are getting married, omo biggie’s children are really doing well."

@vani__licious shared:

"God this congratulations must reach my turn."

