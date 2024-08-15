Big Brother Naija housemate Ozee informs his fellow housemate Chizoba that he feels a bit distant from his twin brother Ocee in the house

In a conversation with Chizoba and his twin brother Ocee, Ozee opened up about his relationship with his brother

He noted that he has been feeling a little distant from his brother, almost like he is on an island and failed to realize how much he misses him

Ozee Mbadiwe is a bit in his feelings as the Big Brother Naija housemate informed Chizoba that he feels distant from his twin brother, Ocee, in the house.

The Mbadiwe Twins, Ocee and Ozee, arrived at the Big Brother Naija season 9 as a pair in the competition for the grand prize of N100 Million.

Ozee says he misses his twin brother, Ocee. Credit: @ozeembadiwe

Source: Instagram

However, as the days went by, the dynamic duo began to bond with different people in the house and, as a result, spent less time together.

While conversing with Chizoba, Ocee's bestie, Ozee opened up about his feelings. According to him, he has been feeling a bit distant from his brother for a while now.

Chizoba could be seen trying to mediate the situation as the twins discuss their issues. She also told Ocee to reassure his brother.

Watch video here:

It will be recalled that Handi revealed that she used to date Ozee Mbadiwe outside the house and that he was very territorial.

Netizens react to Ozee's revelation

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@tianaada2:

"Handi told us that she and ocee were besties sorry I mean friends with benefit‼️‼️ I hope it gets to her ears soon."

@quinetoflagos:

"Mk them meet Wanni and Handi to teach them how them de do am."

@chidinmaobiajulu:

"Chizoba sweet girl."

@oumie_kay:

"Twins wahala."

@ms_xylvia:

"This Bestie bestie this boy is always saying make I keep quite first."

@myonestop_shopng:

"Una dey play with twins abi? Nobody dey feel any distance, it’s all part of their script."

Mbadiwe Twins Emerge First HOH of Season

Meanwhile, Ocee and Ozee Mbadiwe, the children of politician Ozumba Mbadiwe, have emerged as the first winning pair of Big Brother Naija in the Head of House challenge.

The Big Brother Naija show began on Sunday, July 28, 2024, and they had their first HOH games.

Although they tied with the Fairme Davido and Michky pair, the custodians chose them as winners.

