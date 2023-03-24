Nigerian-born Hausa Big Brother Titan (BBTitan) housemate Nana has finally tried clarified a statement she made during her stay in Biggie's house

The Reality TV star disclosed her sexual orientation during a chat with Legit.ng, where she revealed that despite kissing a girl while in the house, she's straight

Nana also disclosed her biggest regret while in the house, noting that if she could go back to the start, she now knows exactly what to do and not to do

Nana, one of the Big Brother Titans housemates evicted from the show last Sunday, March 19, 2023, recently revealed her biggest regret during her time in Biggie's house.

She talked about her sexuality during her chat with Legit.ng, as she put to bed the narrative that she is homosexual.

Recently evicted BBTitan housemate Nana spoke to Legit.ng about her time in Biggie's house and some of her biggest regrets. Photo credit: @nanaofficial_1

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star's sexuality was called into question after she was caught on camera kissing another female housemate, Tsatsi.

Nana said during the chat;

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"What happened between Tsatsi and I was nothing serious and was just part of the game. But to clarify things about my sexuality. I'm straight and not bi-sexual and proud of my sexuality."

The Nigerian Titan also talked about her relationship with Blackboi and having to walk away from it.

Nana revealed she wasn't angry that Blackboi left her for Blue Aiva.

Week five was my lowest point on the show - Nana revealed

The slender dark skinned beauty also disclosed during the conversation her lowest point in Biggie's house and why. She said

"We five was my lowest point on the show; I was depressed and lonely. It started after my alcohol debacle, which was my biggest regret on the show. I wish I could return and not abuse alcohol as much as I did."

We also asked Nana, her top housemate, to emerge as the 2023 Big Brother Titan winner, and she picked her Nigerian compatriot Ebubu.

During her stay in the house, Nana was quite shy and less outspoken than many other housemates on the show.

My Father Tagged Me a 'Mistake', Nana Shares Emotional Story About Her Background, Fans React

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nana, one of the 10 Nigerians in the BBTitans house, recently got people talking online after she shared heartbreaking stories about her childhood.

The reality TV star said her father never loved or cared for her. Nana also revealed that at some point in her life, her father tagged her as a mistake.

She further disclosed that she owed her mum nothing because she never cared about her survival.

Source: Legit.ng