The Big Brother Titans show kicked off on January 15, and over the weeks, housemates have been evicted

As the show draws to an end, netizens are predicting who will go home with the N45m prize money

Legit.ng asked its readers on Twitter who will be crowned the first winner of the show among the confirmed finalists

Over the past few weeks since kick-off on January 15, the Big Brother Titans show has seen housemates happily come in and sadly evicted in a bid to win the N45m prize money.

As the show draws to an end, netizens are starting to have an idea of who will go home as the show's first winner.

Legit readers predict BBTitans winner

Legit.ng recently asked its readers on Twitter to predict who will emerge as the winner among the three confirmed finalists Ebubu, Tsatsii, and Ipeleng. The poll came back with shocking results.

Legit readers vote

Surprisingly almost 50% of netizens who participated in the poll do not believe that any of the three finalists will go back home with the prize money.

Albino Ebu bu snagged 29.8% votes, making him the second most preferred on the list, and Tsatsii managed to get 17.6% votes.

Ipeleng came last with just 5.3%, barely making the list. Even though readers preferred other housemates to the three finalists listed above, they did not reveal their preferred housemates.

Reactions trail Blue Aiva, Nana, Miracle OP's eviction from the house

Reality TV show Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) eviction show on Sunday, March 19, took place without the audience and the usual fun which the show is known for as Blue Aiva, Nana, and Miracle OP left the house.

The show's organisers had earlier ended housemates being evicted in pairs, such as Blue Aiva, Kanga Jnr, Khosi, Miracle OP, Nana, Thabang, Tsatsii, and Yvonne had all been put up for eviction earlier that week.

The eviction of the three housemates came as a rude shock to netizens and some of them called out Blue Aiva's fans for not coming through with votes for her.

