The Big Brother Titans show has now entered its fifth week with 18 housemates remaining in the running for the grand prize

The housemates gathered in the arena to play their weekly Head of House game and Thabana (Thabang and Nana) emerged victorious

The housemates later nominated their colleagues for possible eviction while the HOH used their veto power to save and replace

The Big Brother Titans show has gotten even more intense in its fifth week with six out of the 24 housemates already evicted.

To usher in the new week, the new Heads of House were determined after the housemates played their weekly games to determine who would take the title.

The remaining 18 housemates gathered in the arena and their first task was to pick as many blocks as possible with chopsticks.

In the second round of the HOH games, Yemi Cregx, and Marvin’s teams were disqualified from the game for stepping on the line while throwing their balls.

The final round of games was played by Thabana (Thabang, Nana) and Juiovla (Juicy Jay, Olivia). They were to form words on the table with the letters provided to them. After what seemed like a long time, Thabana was named as the new Heads of House for winning the challenge.

See below:

Khosicle, Yelisa, Kaniva, others face eviction

After the Head of House game was concluded, the housemates had time to deliberate on which pairs they would be nominating for possible eviction in the diary room.

After the nine pairs of housemates voted, six pairs of housemates were called up for possible eviction. They are: Kaniva (Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva), Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle OP), Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng), Juvone (Justin and Yvonne), Maya (Marvin and Yaya) and Yelisa (Yemi Cregx and Nelisa).

See how the housemates nominated below:

HOH Thabana used veto power to save and replace

After the six pairs of housemates were named as being up for possible eviction, Big Brother gave the new Heads of House, Thabang and Nana, the opportunity to save a pair and replace them with another pair.

Interestingly, the Thabana pair saved Juvone (Justin and Yvonne) and replaced them with Juiovla (Juicy Jay and Olivia).

Nigerians react to nomination list

A number of BBTitans fans took to social media to react to the new sets of housemates facing possible eviction. Read some of their comments below:

fortunefinest:

"For me, thabang saving Juovnne over Khosicle, i feel he knows Khosi will not save him if Yelisha is up.. The guy is a strong gamer too. I love these housemates."

mhz_ijay:

"This thabang is playing games but people are not seeing it just because he doesn’t show it but I like it."

comforte026:

"Thabana that was not a wise decision."

lizylcoa:

"Very dramatic save and replace "

callmereeny:

"Ebubu thinks escaping eviction is the way forward....ok o ...Blackleng or juiovla it is well o"

unix160:

"Those shouting Thabang will save Khosi please comma see oooooo"

gracearhinful44:

"Yelisa have suffered sha ."

Jenni O and Mmeli evicted from BBTitans

Following Jaypee and Lukay's exit on February 5, Jenni O and Mmeli are the third pair of housemates to be evicted from the show.

The Big Brother Titans housemates who were paired were the least voted for by viewers after they were nominated by their fellow housemates.

Surprisingly, many people were happy to see Jenni O out of the house, and her eviction was a cause for joy.

