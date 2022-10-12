Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, got his followers bragging online after he set yet another international record

The singer's hugely successful Made In Lagos album emerged as the first-ever album by an African act to reach a milestone on the Billboard chat

Social media users have shared mixed reactions about Wizkid's new achievement, as expected, some of them compare him with his contemporaries

Two years after its release, the buzz Wizkid's Made In Lagos album is making on the global scene is yet to decline, and his fans can't stop appreciating the superstar.

The album becomes the first by an African to spend 100 weeks on the Billboard world album chart.

Wizkid sets new billboard record, fans hail him Credit: @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

The new feat by the music superstar has stirred bragging rights from his teeming fans, who keep rating their Starboy ahead of his contemporaries.

Check his new record post below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid's new Billboard record

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Made In Lagos' new milestone achievement on Billboard, most of them, especially the Wizkid FC members, expressed their satisfaction and hailed their Star Boy.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Queen_adunni_home_properties:

"We are proud of you, the big goat more Grace and wisdom."

Matthew_reeve001:

"The greatest ever to come out of Africa."

Blaqson_of_lagos:

"Normal them rip big wiz for Grammy."

Larrywire_05:

"Album Wey dey swallow other people's career."

Calito.wayz:

"And no Nigerian album don see 40 weeks on the chart.... Make e no come b as if another person don try, e remain 5 weeks to reach 2 years on the chart.... Davido plus Burna Boy entire career albums join together no reach 100.... I know my idolo too clear, sitting so lonely at the top."

Ajay_d_blackman34:

"They never see anything sef may dem wait for MLLE."

Nelson_the_champion:

"Biggest bird dey break record that one dey buy things up and down."

Wizkid's Made in Lagos album bags gold certification in the US

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid gave his fans and supporters yet another reason to brag following an impressive achievement.

The singer’s MIL album has bagged a Gold certification in the US, making him the first African artiste to break the record.

Many flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the singer while hailing him for always setting the pace for others to follow.

Source: Legit.ng