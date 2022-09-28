Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up star, Doyin recently spoke about her relationship with Chizzy while she was on the show

Doyin, during a recent interview with Glitch, said Chizzy made life a lot better and easier for her on the show

The professional medical radiographer also shared that before Chizzy came on the show, she had gone to meet Big Brother to ask to see a psychologist

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) evicted season 7 housemate, Doyin recently shared more about her relationship with Chizzy.

The professional model and medical radiographer said what she shared with Chizzy was special. She said Chizzy's sweet, calm, and caring attitude towards her made her feel loved and respected.

Former BBNaija Level Up housemate Doyin talks about her relationship with Chizzy. Photo credit: @gistwell/@dozzy_shippers

Source: Instagram

Before Chizzy, I had to see a psychologist Doyin reveals

Doyin also said during her interview with Glitch that having Chizzy with her on the show was a breath of fresh air.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She said Chizzy made her life and stay in the Big Brother Naija house a lot easier and better for her. Doyin said before Chizzy came on the show, she had gone to meet Biggie, asking to see a psychologist or be allowed to leave the show early.

However, Doyin revealed that after Chizzy came on the show, she no longer needed to talk to a psychologist because she knew she had a real one on her side.

Watch the interview below:

See some of the reactions Doyin's statements about Chizzy stirred online:

@bettysylmich:

"So cyph did not pursue Doyin? Chizzy Oya over to u."

@unusualblessing_:

"The ship that may work ."

@samawatimarion:

"This ship I'm putting my money on it."

@gazab111:

"Doyin never needed a phsycologist. She's always bored. She needs a companion. She feel so lonely. It was at that point Chizzy showed up. Chizzy showed up at the right and fortunately Chizzy was a gentleman. Looking forward to their friendship/relationship outside the house."

@magdaleneob:

"Doyin can love for Africa, right now its Chizzy u love everything in trousers good luck."

BBN Level Up: After they kissed passionately, Doyin denies Cyph during a conversation with new housemate Deji

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level 1 housemate Doyin stirred reactions online after she denied having anything with Cyph during a conversation with new housemate Deji.

Despite kissing Cyph at the house party on Saturday, July 30, Doyin said there was nothing between them.

Doyin and Cyph made headlines over the weekend when they shared their first kiss a few days into the house, with many assuming it was the start of a relationship between them.

Source: Legit.ng