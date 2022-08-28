BBNaija housemate Amaka could be the next housemate to be disqualified from the show as she is now two strikes away from disqualification from the reality show

This comes as Biggie issued Amaka her first strike for her numerous microphone infringement in the house

The video showed Amaka close to tears during Biggie's announcement which has sparked reactions

Big Brother Naija housemate Amaka could be the next housemate to be disqualified from the reality show after Angel Tukura.

This comes as Amaka earned her first strike on Sunday for her numerous microphone infringement.

Amaka close to disqualification. Credit: @bbnaija @amaka

Source: Instagram

Biggie in his statement warned Amaka against earning two more strikes which would to her disqualification from the Big Brother house.

The video showed Amaka was close to tears as Biggie announced her first strike in the house.

Biggie also passed a warning to other housemates fond of whispering under the duvet.

See the post below:

Internet users react

Fans and followers of the reality show have since taken to social media to react to Amaka's first strike. See the reactions below:

official_damilare03:

"She still go carry food after strike."

paparazzy_1360:

"Am not surprised shaa cos her village people really come 4her dis week ."

lightskin_bee:

"Amaka oh….. you can’t obey simple rules."

iamtessyrobinson:

"She carry food eat after strike this girl is so funny ."

ann.avilda:

"She looks innocent like a big baby ."

_didi_chocolatte:

"Very anyhow girl and she’s not even still dressed up ."

jacksonamaka_:

"Amaka dan too enter trouble this week."

_julesivy_:

"Shebi I said it she no get sense again food has taken her senses ."

Moment Amaka silently admitted to eating Adekunle's food

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate, Adekunle was captured in a video threatening to find the culprit who ate his food after he found out the food he kept in the fridge was nowhere to be found.

Adekunle had gone to the kitchen to pick up his food which he intended to eat for breakfast but was infuriated after he couldn’t find it.

The housemate in his statement vowed to find whoever it was even if he was evicted tonight.

Amaka would go on to confess to eating the food.

Source: Legit.ng