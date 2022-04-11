Award-winning American daytime talk show The Real has been cancelled by Warner Brothers and Telepictures after eight seasons

One of the hosts, Loni Love, confirmed the news on her social media pages, and she blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the cancellation of the show

The Real premiered in 2013 with five hosts, who were Loni Love, Tamar Braxton, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry and Adrienne Bailon

Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show The Real is coming to an end after eight seasons. Comedienne and actress Loni Love, who is one of the show's original hosts, confirmed the news on social media.

‘The Real’ talk show has been cancelled after eight seasons. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Loni said The Real team tried everything they could to save the show, but to no avail. She also blamed the show's cancellation on Covid costs.

"In the end, The Real cast and crew did everything they could to scale down. We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, with no audience, and made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion, Covid costs killed this show. It's been a great ride and thank you to the studio for allowing 8 seasons of a show that was Emmy winning and historic. Most importantly thank you to the viewers for riding with us. This is not goodbye but see you soon."

According to Variety, the show was known for offering perspectives from multicultural women, and their biggest audience was the young adults of America. The show's original hosts are actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, stylist Jeannie Mai, singer Tamar Braxton, and singer and actress Loni Love.

The publication adds that Warner Bros. decided to put the show on ice after Fox Stations refused to pick the show up for another season.

Page Six reports that the show saw many changes since its first premiere in 2013. According to the outlet, The Real's first three seasons were pre-taped. The producers, however, decided to include more engagement, and the show was switched to live broadcast.

Hosts such as Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry left the show citing different reasons and they were replaced with other famous faces.

According to People, The Real scooped three Daytime Emmy Awards, including outstanding entertainment talk show hosts in 2018, and two NAACP Image Awards throughout its course.

