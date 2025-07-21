Nigerian social media users have showered prayers on Ruby Ojiakor after a video of her at a hospital surfaced online

The actress, who recently got married, shared a post via her TikTok where she put a smile on the face of a newborn's mother

Ruby Ojiakor's benevolence towards the newborn melted the hearts of social media users, who reacted to the post

Nollywood movie star Ruby Ojiakor has warmed the hearts of online users after she showed love to a mother and her newborn.

The actress and philanthropist Ruby Ojiakor made headlines for her kindness when she settled the N320,900 hospital bill for a newborn baby's incubation.

The baby's mother, overwhelmed with emotion, had approached Ruby, who promptly paid the bill using a POS machine. After receiving the receipt, the mother thanked God and expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ruby.

This act of generosity has sparked widespread acclaim, further cementing Ruby's reputation as a dedicated philanthropist whose foundation supports motherless babies and foster homes.

Watch the video here:

Recall, Ruby Ojiakor shared the promise she made to her daughter after she got married to her husband.

In the post, she also shared an emotional video showcasing what her daughter should expect from her and her new husband.

Fans were moved to tears by her clip and shared their thoughts on her wedding, which sparked controversy.

Reactions as Ruby Ojiakor settles newborn's bills

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@CeeCee.T. Home of fashion said:

"I just got engaged last week."

@AmyGod1 said:

"U will have twin Ruby, u hear. Well-done and God bless you."

@lovethjonah33@gmail.com said:

"u are one in a million love ❤️u ma."

@jazzy blinks said:

"the only woman way nor day leave fake life god bless u ma💜💜."

@Fave @12🌺🦋 said:

"I know this hospital, aaa God will continue to bless you 🙏🙏."

@Sylvia 🌹said:

"Thank u Jesus for remembering her God bless u ma’am 🙏."

@Princess Saylee said:

"Thanks so much mama for help towards her,let God double your blessing."

@Heena said:

"This is one of the reasons y I like Ruby so much. A woman with a gigantic heart made of gold. She does so much for the under privileged. May YAH continue to bless u all the days of your life in the Mighty name of Yahushua. Amen 🙏🏽🙏🏽."

@Jphils said:

"I also gave birth to my baby premature but couldn't pay for incubator and my husband refused to pay not that he doesn't have the money, but God came thru for me."

@Joy Mafa said:

"I can't stop crying watching this, God bless you Ruby, you are a queen 🙏🙏."

Ruby Ojiakor holds worship-filled bridal shower

In a previous report by Legit.ng, actress Ruby Ojiakor shared a heartwarming video from her bridal shower ahead of her wedding.

Ruby Ojiakor showed her religious side as her bridal shower took an unusual dimension.

The Nollywood actress and her friends' display at the bridal shower has also left people talking.

