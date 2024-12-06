Comedian Bright Okpocha who has been in the news disclosed claims Nollywood producers of mismanaging funds from global streaming platforms.

Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known by his stage name Basketmouth, has claimed movie producers in Nigeria's Nollywood of enormous mismanagement of funds made available by international streaming channels.

According to the actor, in a recent interview on Arise TV, said only 10% of budget allocated for production of movie are used by producers and convert the remaining to for personal use and that makes movies produced look like stage play.

He said:

When the streaming platforms came in, they gave money to these producers, and I’ll tell you point blank: these producers would take the money $1.5 million or whatever they give them and use about 10% of that money to make the movie.

So, when you do that and expect your movie to be 100%, it can’t. It’s impossible. But these guys? They’ll cut, buy houses, buy cars. And that’s why when you see our movies, some of our epic movies look like stage plays.

Basketmouth added that this led to the streaming channels to begin direct payment to movie cast as a way to cut off producers who are cunny.

The 46-year-old filmmaker said:

Even to the point where the streaming platforms stepped in and said, ‘You know what? We are going to be paying the actors directly,’ these guys would still go behind and tell the actors to pay half of that money back to them. You can verify the information anywhere.

