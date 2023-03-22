Nigerian actress Ifedi Sharon recently shared a video of her carrying a live snake around her neck

In the short viral clip, the actress was seen communicating with the snake in a strange language

The video has, however, sparked reactions from many netizens, as many applauded the actress for her bravery

Nollywood actress Ifedi Sharon has dared to do what many wouldn’t try, as she recently shared a video of her holding a live snake.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, the movie star, in an uncanny act of bravery, held the snake as she placed it around her neck.

Ifedi Sharon carries a snake around her neck. Credit: @ifedisharon

Source: Instagram

Sharon was seen communicating with the snake in a strange language before she delivered it to a man who appeared to be the snake's pet owner.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Sharon wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It took me courage to do that, Goodmorning."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Sharon Ifedi’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

simply_musah:

"ome girls can never even me sef

monicafriday1:

"It’s your girl God Abeg."

opeyemijohn1:

"You can't tell me otherwise.. You are a snake girl."

gold_goddess:

"Is the snake Korean? Why is speaking Korean language to it? ."

pablo_khalifa0:

"Na woman to woman conversation

atinuke_omobola:

"This one get mind."

bolu_tife05:

"Na madness be this o."

dha_unfadable:

"Na same gender Don’t come for me o ‍♂️."

queenwokoma:

"your courage is second to non❤️."

ruby_ojiakor:

"Sharon don’t touch me with that hand ohhh."

mamauka__:

"Ifedi who send you message ."

marli_rd29:

"This girl are you sure you’re not from the the snake Kingdom?"

frank_chigozie1:

"Please can you do this with cobra it's fun."

Don Jazzy tries other ways to poo to avoid snake stories

Don Jazzy was one of the celebrities who reacted to the story of Nigerians who found snakes in their water closet.

This was after the viral news about a Nigerian Airforce personnel, Lance Corporal Bercy Ogah, who died after she was bitten by a snake that hid in her toilet.

In a video on his Instagram page, the music mogul was spotted entering into his restroom while searching for where snakes could come in from.

Source: Legit.ng