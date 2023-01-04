Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May Yul Edochie took to social media to celebrate her son’s birthday

The movie star’s wife expressed happiness and sincere gratitude to God for the life of the young boy

Fans and colleagues of Yul Edochie were not found wanting as they joined May to wish her son the very best in life

May Yul Edochie, the wife of prominent Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, marks her first son’s birthday today, January 4, 2023.

May shared a lovely photo of her son on Instagram and penned a heartfelt message to commemorate the young man's 16th birthday.

May Yul Edochie and son Kambi Edochie Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

May wished her son all the best things in life and showered him with the fervent blessings of God to guide his path through life.

In May Edochie’s words:

"It’s Kambi’s birthday, hurray! My first son, today is not just your regular birthday, it's your 16th and a very special one. I wish you the very best life has to offer on this marvelous milestone. I want you to realize that you are more mature now and smarter. May heaven open and rain blessings and favor upon you to the glory of God. . You shall be greater than our expectations and no evil shall come you .Keep making us proud my super son. Keep shining. Love you always. ❤️❤️❤️ "

See May Yul Edochie’s post

Nigerians react to May yul Edochie’s post

realanitajoseph:

"My birthday mate God bless you real good baby. ❤️❤️❤️"

ojulewastudio:

"Happy birthday full of testimony and unending favours Son..keep making Mommy Proud."

blessedhandscakesnmore:

"Happy birthday big boy. God's grace upon you always in Jesus name."

blessno7:

"Happy 16th birthday son. You are indeed a blessing to us and to the world. You are a very intelligent and respectful young man. You are ambitious and have a great sense of adventure. You are a leader among your peers. May the Almighty God continue to protect you and grant you a successful future. Keep making us proud my love. We love you dearly. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

akwaaoforiwaa:

" Yul will come and steal the picture."

Source: Legit.ng