BBNaija reality star Eric shared a photo of him and Nollywood veteran actress Ini Edo, as they slay in black and pose for the camera

The photo has, however, stirred relationship rumours between the two celebrities as they held to each other closely

Many fans and followers of Eric and Ini has seen taken to social media to ask questions as some stressed that it could just be a photoshoot

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and bodybuilder Eric and Nollywood star Ini Edo have left many of their fans asking questions about what was going on between them.

This comes as Eric shared a photo of him and the actress in a black outfit as they held closely to each other.

Eric shares photo of him and Ini Edo. Credit: @ericoshiokhai

Source: Instagram

While Ini didn’t share the photo on her page, a look at her outfit showed it was similar to the one she used for her birthday shoots.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Eric dropped a caption and added a love emoji:

"Say stunning in 2 words = @iniedo "

See the post below:

Internet users ask questions

The photo has stirred reactions from many fans and followers of the two celebrities, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bukky_bmg:

"Na dis picture go wan make lilo come back."

becca_blond:

"Dem look hot together ❤️."

maks__secret:

"Omo they look so good together sha."

enohtide:

"Beautiful you guys look good together lovely sign by me."

roseikmakay:

"Perfect match it depends to them. But they are good to go ❤️❤️."

st.bensun:

"Congratulations my man ."

by_gal:

"Easy on us o."

Ini Edo and her mother share the stage at her 40th birthday party

Nollywood actress Ini Edo made headlines over her 40th birthday, days after she clocked the new age.

Since the end of April, the actress has been in the media with her different captivating birthday shoots.

A video from her 40th birthday party has gone viral on social media showing the moment she shared the stage with her mother, colleague Uche Jombo as they danced excitedly.

