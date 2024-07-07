Nigerian international star Burna Boy came under scrutiny following his claims of never employing a songwriter

A popular Nigerian influencer, Daniel Regha, dug out an old post by the musician praising one of the renowned songwriters in the country for a job well done

Daniel’s post countering the City Boy hitmaker’s claims spurred other interesting observations from netizens

Popular Twitter (formerly known as X) personality Daniel Regha has attacked Grammy award-winning singer Daniel Regha over his recent claims of not using songwriters.

Burna Boy recently reacted to reports that he uses songwriters. The City Boy hitmaker claimed he does not use songwriters and clarified that those credited as songwriters on his songs are the producers, a move that follows Western music guidelines.

“Any name you see credited on my songs are only producers of the songs or featured artists not writers. But for some reason the western world considers producers as writers of the instrumentals and they just throw their names on there as writers. Nobody is fit to write for Odogwu,” he wrote.

A few minutes after Burna’s post went viral, Daniel Regha countered the international star with a screenshot of a tweet he made in 2020.

In the tweet, Burna Boy admitted that Davido’s signee, Peruzzi, wrote a song for him.

Sharing a screenshot of the tweet, Daniel wrote:

“Burna, this was u in 2020 giving credit to Peruzzi as a songwriter, but all of a sudden nobody writes for u? For the record, no-one gets songwriting credit unless they co-wrote or contributed to writing the song, so your statement isn’t valid…”

See the post below:

Burna Boy’s old tweet spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@bellaoflag1:

"Person wey dey lie up and down."

@DeewayBoy:

"YOU ARE VERY MID AND DAVIDO WILL REMAIN ABOVE YOU."

@TheDamiForeign:

Nobody fit sample like Odogwu too"

@RichDakvng:

"Him don forget."

@thebimbolawal:

"Peruzzi might just give him a bridge or chorus not the whole song which might be the reason he said he got help with Peruzzi. You people should try and look at all the possible scenarios abeg."

@Roy_O_Banon:

"Person wey dey smoke Igbo on a stead, wetin dey the head to write??? Na to sample people song na."

@bellaoflag1:

"That Perruzi seff don write for Wizkid too then go con dey l!e."

@ToroMatti:

"No be this same guy talk say he port harcourt when they kill Soboma . E don drop another lamba again. Odogwu well done o."

@hanamnzali76:

"U so right , u write songs yourself and u don’t even literally write it ,it just comes out of your head and mouth so naturally."

