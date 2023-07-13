Nigerian music video producer Director K has stirred conversations online as he joins several other artists who have been calling out the popular music award show, The Headies

In a tweet shared on his page, Director K reacted to Headies nominee's list for 2023 after getting two nominations

K, like rapper Erigga and singer T.I Blaze, are some of the few artists who have reacted to the 2023 nominees list released by the Headies for the 16th edition of the award

Award-winning music video director Aremu Olaiwola Qudus, better known as Director K, has sparked reactions online as he joins many other Nigerian artists calling out, The Headies Awards since it released the 2023 nominees list.

However, Director K's reason for calling out the Headies awards slightly differs from why people like Erigga, T.I Blaze and Portable have been dragging the show.

Music video director Aremu DK has sparked reactions online as he calls out Headies for not yet giving him his 2020 plaque for the 1Milli Davido video he did. Credit: @dir.k_/@davido/@headies

DK revealed in a tweet reacting to the Headies nominee's list that he is yet to get his 2020 plaque for winning the best music video, 1 Milli, which he directed for Davido.

Qudus' criticism is coming despite getting two nominations for the 16th edition.

See Director K's tweet calling out Headies for not giving him his winner's plaque:

See some of the comments that DK's tweet stirred

@effizzzyy:

"Headies wey dey stink."

@ThxOCA:

"One of my fave songs btw, The video made it more enjoyable."

@Ayoonaf:

"Its getting ridiculous at this point, wurld also talked about not receiving his plaque since."

@_checkings:

"Award show wey Dem supposed don cancel."

@babanla_yusuf:

"Nawa headies dey muzz me ."

@olafacedmj:

"Headies give audio award ni ."

@ent_shank:

"Baba you deserve am for that calm down video,you over finish work sef."

@CJMOOREPLUG:

"@The_Headies, do the right thing. To avoid story that touch."

@Kuzz_Mafia:

"Nah award wey 30bg Dey hype be this."

