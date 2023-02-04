Akinthefirst is gradually making an impact in the Nigerian music industry with his songs

In just four days after dropping his latest single, Tough Times, the song displaced established singers like Burna Boy's 'It's Plenty' and Ayra Starr's 'Rush' songs on iTunes

The young boy who started singing while in high school has dropped songs promised to elevate Nigerian music and upraise it to new levels all over the globe.

Young and budding artist Akinthefirst has succeeded in pushing big songs like Ayra Starr’s Rush, Mr Dutch ft Luddy Dave’s Zambo, Burna Boy’s It’s Plenty, Ansel’s Different and Rihanna’s Songs of Song down to claim the number third spot on iTunes chart Nigeria with his song ‘Tough Times’.

The song claimed the number-one spot four days after its release. It has also maintained several numbers as many more people continue to discover this amazing tune from a young Nigerian star.

Akinthefirst whose real name is Uthman Akinpelu started his music career when he was young and he would do little performances on special high school occasions. In those moments, the people around him realized his talent and weren’t going to let it waste so they all showed full support and encouragement.

Akinthefirst Claims Top Spot on iTunes Nigeria with ‘Tough Times’

Following the successful release of his first single titled ‘Lust’ a project which has impacted a lot of lives positively with its beautiful sounds, the fast-rising Nigerian star Akinthebest compels our ears to salivate and heart to melt with his hot new song titled ‘Tough Times’ which is doing extremely well in the music market.

Speaking of his experience and how he has gone through and been able to overcome tough times in his song, promises to elevate Nigerian music and upraise it to new levels all over the globe.

We believe Akinthebest has come so far and is doing extremely well. ‘Tough Times’ is trending on all social media platforms and we believe this is a major milestone that he has breached in his journey. You would fall in love with the hit song on your first listen.

The 20-year-old vocalist started his musical journey in 2017, with a vision to be a rap star, but Akinthebest actually found a balance in the gift of his dynamic artistry, while drifting in between Afrobeats, Trap, Emo/Cloud Rap and Afro-Pop.

