A video of popular singer, Bella Shmurda's energetic performance during a recent concert has got people talking on social media

The singer threw his singlet to the fans who were cheering him during the performance and he got his underwear back

Nigerians have reacted differently to the video most of them wondered what could have caused the return of the singer's singlet

Music star, Bella Shmurda stirred massive reactions during his performance at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife.

In a video that emerged online, the singer got excited during his energetic performance and threw his singlet to the fans who were cheering him.

Fans humble Bella Shmurda during performance. Credit: @bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

To the surprise of many, Bella got his singlet back as it was thrown back to his face in a hilarious manner.

The singer acted as if he didn't see his singlet returned to him and Nigerians have been talking about the funny moment.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians are talking about it

Social media users have reacted differently to the singlet throwing video of Bella Shmurda and his student fans at OAU.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Perp_ti:

"E dey smell or what?"

Oyes_strokesnshades_:

"He think say him be Chris Brown."

Zankaeffect

Even if nah Davido singlet I go throw am back !!!!!!!! What happened to the designer shirt

Don.ibrahim001:

"If Na Wizkid Now Una Go Dey Fight Ontop The Singlet."

Crushjenny0:

"Why dem no go throw am bk to him."

Jerseystoregram:

"The real meaning of Back to sender."

Solomon_eazi:

"Something wey go get sweat. Wetin make eh use the singlet do."

Cruzigah:

"All this artist know won get respect for fans again."

Kingpellah:

"Nah this rubbish jaido p sef do for omo Betta concert,why u go dey throw singlet give person.mctew."

Source: Legit.ng