Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy is giving an update on the tricks of winning a lady over in the year 2022

The veteran music producer declared that impressing a lady with money is now old fashioned because they have more money than men

Don Jazzy maintained that men should go back to learning how to properly woo a woman, and Nigerians have reacted to his advice

Popular Nigerian music entrepreneur, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, is updating his fellow men about the new trick of asking a lady out.

The entertainer revealed that it is now old-fashioned to impress a lady with money because they have got more money than men.

Don Jazzy advises men.

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy in a video that emerged online advised his fellow men to return to toasting a girl properly in the year 2022.

He said:

"Ogbeni in this 2022 go and learn how to toast babe o, you no say me I no sabi toast before but I don dey learn small small o because all these girls they've gone brov the car wey you dey plan to buy next year, dem park am for garage. Your money cannot afford them."

Watch the video below:

Women still want money

Nigerians most especially ladies have reacted to Don Jazzy's comments, most of them declared that you can still get them with money.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Brenzcuz:

"When be say nah Rihana you wan date."

Paschal_ose:

"Bros na lie. They all want money."

Sommy_of_fash:

"Tell them Don. They need to learn itbut hold money sha."

Janeblinky:

"You can get me with money sha."

Fheytii:

"Help us tell them and they must be funny too."

Fekomi:

"Money pass money , women wey prefer to spend man money even if them get 100B for account them go prefer to spend your own 1M . Provided she like you. Opari !"

l.tobiloba:

"The only language most ladies understand now is MONEY. Before they even talk to you, they’d have access your net worth with telescope."

