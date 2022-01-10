Ahmed, the 12-year-old boy that singer Wizkid promised to give a whopping sum of N10m and a record deal five years ago has spoken

The young man revealed that the singer was yet to fulfil his promises to him, adding it was the reason he returned to the streets to beg

The young boy noted that if the singer had indeed signed him to his record label, he won't be rapping for strangers for money

Wizkid's bodyguard Obinna seems to have spotted the news of Ahmed, the 12-year-old boy that the singer made promises to some years ago. It was earlier reported that the young boy was begging on the streets.

Obinna said the singer gave the young boy more than N10m and enrolled him in one of the best schools in Lagos but he got expelled. According to him, Ahmed was smoking and engaging in other vices.

Wizkid's bodyguard also noted that the singer gave Ahmed's mum a huge sum of money to start a business. He added that a complaining tongue reveals an ungrateful heart.

Ahmed debunks Obinna's claims

In response to Obinna's post, Ahmed said if Wizkid had fulfilled his promises to him, he wouldn't be begging on the streets.

According to him, his father passed away waiting for Wizkid to fulfil the promises he made to him about being signed to his record label.

Kneeling to beg Nigerians to help him appeal to Wizkid to fulfil his promises, Ahmed said:

"After Wizkid made the promise, I didn’t see his brake light again. It’s poverty that made me to go back to the streets and start begging again. I rap for strangers to get money to feed my mother."

Nigerians react

chiefdejjy:

"Why are you begging for Wizkid to forgive you? Clearly he was doing something for you before he stopped. You cannot be begging for forgiveness for someone who never did something for you. He registered you into Caleb. What happened to that? Ppl just be thinking Celebs are gods."

just_mezie:

"Dr*g 16yrs old looking 30. I pray Help locate you soon Bro."

boladinho_01:

"Your dad died because of wizkid sign you stuff? This story no clear."

preshfilms:

"No go find work."

spanzyitunes:

"This boy don dey smoke."

igboboy_:

"Omo audio giveaways and fake promises all this na fake life no."

ndi_sharon:

"This old man is 16yrs old."

alexcore_live:

"I no understand. Shey wiz give you the money abi him no give you?"

