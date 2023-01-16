A man got ready to record his dance video but it ended in shambles as he failed to position his phone safely

The guy was filming near a large body of water and his excitement quickly turned into horror when he realised where his phone fell

People were in stitches over the Twitter video that shows how everything went sideways after the guy hit record

A clip of a man trying to film himself doing a dance routine cracked people up. Things were going well until he turned around and the worst thing happened to his phone.

A man was dancing on camera and his phone fell backwards into the water. Image: Peter Cade/Thomas Burwick

Source: UGC

People could see how the phone, set up on a tripod, was swallowed by water. The man's reaction to the accident had people amused.

Construction worker panics after phone falls into water

A video by on Twitter showed a man who wanted to film a video and set up his tripod near water. He turned around to do the dance which is when the phone fell straight into the dam. Watch the full video below:

Social media users in tears as man loses phone

Netizens love dance videos and this one was a hit. Online users laughed as he rushed to try and get his phone out. Many people had jokes about the video he was trying to make that cost him his phone.

@Motsumi_Mellow commented:

"Yooohh."

@TheDesertRosee commented:

"Getting carried away. Audience gone."

