A woman from the United States is absolutely coining it selling gross items like used earbuds, underwear, and even armpit hair online

Rebekka Blue makes over N4 million per month with her trade, with the 28-year-old saying that she is selling ‘pleasure’ to eager buyers

Other strange things she sells include bath water, toenail clippings, a used contraceptive coil, and even burps

A woman from North Carolina in the United States is making some serious coin selling weird items on the internet. Not only is her trade ‘wacky’, some would call it plain gross, with the woman retailing burps, toenail hair, and used bath water online.

Rebekka Blue claims that she is selling items that give people pleasure, with the lady making over N4 million per month through her trade.

A woman in the United States sells gross items on the internet. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image.

Source: Getty Images

According to Women24, other items she sells include underwear, dirty earbuds, and toenail clippings. That’s so crazy.

The 28-year-old told New York Post that her ‘job’ is quite lucrative, and if she feels like spoiling herself, she just sells some of her unique items online:

“If I’m in the mood for a new wardrobe, I can sell my dirty clothes to get new items. I offer a selling service that brings pleasure and makes the buyers feel good in a safe environment.”

Rebekka explains that what she does is therapeutic to her clients but often puts a strain on her mental health:

"There are always late nights, but it is always exciting and fun. However, sometimes it can be a strain on your mental health as it's like being a therapist. I am selling an experience beyond clothing and other items."

Other things that the self-proclaimed minimalist sells include tongue scrapings, saliva, and even a used contraceptive coil, Metro News wrote.

