A video of a group of three boys dancing happily together has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

In the clip posted by @kayanza.kids.africana, the trio were seen demonstrating some cool moves for the camera

were The gifted youngsters are proof of the amazing talent within Africa and netizens cannot stop raving about them

A video of three African boys dancing together to a cool Afrobeat tune has won over a number of South African.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @kayanza.kids.africana and shows the trio of a smaller boy and two older lads, dancing in a synchronised routine in a yard.

Three dancing boys won over adoring fans. Image: @kayanza.kids.africana/TikTok

Source: UGC

Although wearing worn-out clothes, it is evident they find joy in their hobby and love for dance despite their background.

TikTok users showed the talented boys love as they responded with adoring comments on the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A little boy captured hearts as he danced with the older boys to Rema's Calm Down.

Check out the clip and the comments below:

Deborahlyn wrote:

“The little one is everything.”

Mzikazi Ndzengu shared:

“Why did I smile so much. So cute.”

Val responded:

“I’m crying the little boy is adorable.”

user4757947681734 commented:

“Keep on dancing! It makes your heart and body feel good!”

Tsoanelo Eric replied:

“This is everything, may they win in this life thing.”

Lulu Haase808 reacted:

“The little one is just like sugar.”

roza said:

“They deserve a better life.”

Talented kids show off incredible dance skills to Kiss Daniel's hit song

A group of talented kid dancers caused a frenzy on social media after sharing a video of themselves showcasing their incredible dance skills.

Ghetto kids have been steadily making headlines after sharing videos of themselves showcasing their skills while vibing to different hit songs.

In the video shared via their official Twitter handle @ghetto__kids, the young dancers were spotted dancing to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song Buga.

The video sparked reactions from viewers who applauded the kids for putting so much energy into dancing.

While some fans praised the kids over their incredible talent, some others expressed their desire to learn how to dance.

Source: Legit.ng