Nigerian social media critic Daniel Regha weighed in on Manchester City midfielder Rodri's Ballon d'Or's victory

The news spread like wildfire that the Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday night

Daniel on Elon Musk's X compared Rodri's past performances in his over the latest win, spurring reactions

Nigerian online critic Daniel Regha has criticised Manchester City midfielder Rodri Ballon d'Or's award win.

On Monday night, October 29, the Spain midfielder was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or after securing a fourth consecutive Premier League title and winning Euro 2024.

Daniel Regha criticised Rodri’s Ballon d’Or Win. Credit: @rodridepaul, @danielregha

Source: Instagram

The decision to award the world's best player to a deep-lying midfielder came as a surprise since Real Madrid's Liga and Champions League double-winner Vinicius Junior was largely regarded as the pre-ceremony favourite.

Hours before the festivities in Paris, the Spanish club stated that its delegation will not attend the event at the Châtelet Theatre, alleging perceived disrespect for Vinicius.

Daniel took to X to argue that Rodri was not nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season or recognized as the best midfielder in Spain.

The controversial personality went on to state that Rodri didn't merit the the award.

"Rodri wasn't nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season (2023/24), he was n@t the best player in Man City last season, & also was n@t the best midfielder in Spain; But he's the winner of the Ballon d'Or? He, Rodri, d! dn't merit this."

He continued, "The fact that Vini (2nd) ranked above Bellingham is insane; Jude Bellingham outclassed all nominees this year based on merit."

Daniel went on to compare the Ballon d'Or and the Grammys and claimed they have the same vibes.

“Ballon d'Or 🤝 Gr@mmys.Same vibes.”

See his tweet below:

Daniel Regha stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Mudiaga247:

"Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win has certainly stirred debate! While some argue his influence in key matches like the Champions League final was unmatched, others feel consistency in domestic leagues should weigh more. Is the Ballon d’Or truly about season-long impact, or does it come down to standout moments?"

@Fruits969:

"It’s definitely a surprising outcome. While Rodri may not have been the standout player in the Premier League or for Spain last season, the Ballon d'Or considers overall contributions, including key performances in crucial matches. His impact on Manchester City’s success, particularly in the Champions League, likely played a significant role in his win. It's a contentious topic, but awards often spark debate."

@funny_kante:

"No be everything you go put mouth. As you keep head like Batman logo. Do you know ball. Focus on dragging Niger celebrities."

@XPDanix:

"If Messi had played the Copa America final, those journalists would have voted him winner again."

@stritmotivation:

"This is cos Premier league is a joke when it comes to award, they too biased based on English footballers and Rodri is Spanish."

@abazwhyllzz:

"He didn’t outclass Rodri. Go and check out rodri’s performance in his country. Bellingham performed only in his club,Rodri performed in his club and country."

@Adedeji_Adeoba7:

"Not this time. Rodri won based on Good Character over Vinicius jnr."

Daniel Regha counters Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Regha had applauded Davido for saying artists like Psquare, and 2Baba paved way for him in the music industry.

However, he claimed that Davido lied in some of his statement, especially after saying people fainted at his show.

The social media critic said that Davido does not have the Michael Jackson star power, and he asked him for proof to back up his claim.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng