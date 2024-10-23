A makeup artist showed off his ability to transform the face of his clients regardless of the spots on their faces

His latest client was a lady who had freckles on her body, he took his time to cover the small spots till they became invisible

He applied different makeup products on his client's face that highlighted her beauty and got her several compliments from netizens

A makeup artist displayed his artistic prowess and the extent he could go to beautify his client. His latest client had freckles on her body and he ensured that he covered them with his makeup products.

Lady gets a face beat that covers her freckles. Image credit: @forteglamour

He started off by rubbing her face, neck, and shoulders, and he applied foundation to cover up the small spots on her body.

The makeup artiste @forteglamour on Instagram ensured that the foundation blended with her skin before he continued with other areas to beautify her face.

After he was done with the process, the lady flaunted her beautiful lace wig frontal hair in the video. Several social media users commended the makeup artist for the transformation on her face.

Some people noted that she looked beautiful with her freckles and after they were covered with makeup.

Watch the makeup transformation video below:

Netizens react to the makeup transformation

Check out some of the reactions to the lady's makeup transformation below:

@bennyzsignature:

"Her skin is so beautiful."

@sosorozey:

"The big black contacts was scary looking but not after the makeup."

@_gani_t:

"She’s so beautiful. She’s beautiful with and without the makeup."

@iam.ewawunmi:

"Freckled and beautiful. That is me."

@resonancebee:

"Her Freckle is so beautiful."

@globee4life:

"Wow this is amazing, what foundation please?"

@blessed_barbie01:

"With makeup, without makeup she’s so beautiful."

@amapat169:

"I like the before even though she looks beautiful on both. By the way, I have seen people pay money just to look the before, so you are pretty regardless."

Bride's makeup amazes netizens

Earlier, a Nigerian bride Shade looked gorgeous as she stunned many with her beautiful makeup for her wedding.

A video on Instagram showed Shade with a bare face, and seconds later, her makeup look was displayed.

She rocked a green outfit and a 'gele' to match, and her stylish hand fan also complemented her attire.

